Telangana’s ‘Crop Booking’ gives 99 pc accurate data

Hyderabad: The Telangana government under the ‘Crop Booking’ system has sent SMS messages to 57 lakh farmers in the State not just once but twice to verify the type and extent of the crop sown in their fields. They were asked to reply through an SMS or Whatsapp to the Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) assigned to them with correct details and the corrections were made in the central data immediately.

As a result Telangana now has a 99 per cent accurate record of sowing particulars of Vaanakalam (Kharif), the actual acreage and the type of crop grown on every single gunta of the State. Gone are the days of old cooked up data that served no purpose. This was made possible by the new methodology evolved by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called ‘Crop Booking’.

The credit of conceptualising and implementing RRR — Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Regulated Farming — for the first time in the entire country goes to Chief Minister who wanted nothing less than 100 per cent crop booking which will form the bedrock for planning for requirement of seeds, fertilizers, credit and storage spaces as well as for timely procurement of produce from farmers.

“In the olden days, details of the extent of crop were collected and audited at the village level. The data was not accurate and the gram sabhas were irregular. The data collected had no mention of the sub type of the crop for instance under paddy, there was no mention whether it was a fine variety or coarse variety. Now, for instance we want to encourage Telangana Sona, a boon for diabetics, but we must know the exact extent of the crops grown in the State,” Principal Secretary Agriculture B Janardhan Reddy told Telangana Today.

