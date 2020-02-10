Telangana’s debts within limits: Nirmala Sitharaman

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday informed Lok Sabha that Telangana’s finances and the rising debt compared with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was well within the stipulated limits, though a matter of concern. She was answering a question posed by Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on the release of Central funds to Telangana.

Answering a question whether or not the State’s finances were in a precarious condition, Nirmala said that the State has been a revenue surplus since 2014-15 and the debt-GSDP ratio from 2014-15 to 2019-20, though on a rising trend, was within the envelope prescribed by the 14th Finance Commission for its award period and is also in line with the Medium Term Fiscal Policy statements of the Telangana government.

The Finance Minister said that the Union Government released tax devolution funds of Rs 85,013 crore in six years, including Rs 13,009.40 crore (up to February 5, 2019-20).

State Disaster Response Fund of Rs 1,289.4 crore, Local Bodies Rs 6,511 crore, other plan grants Rs 405.44 crore, National Disaster Response Fund of Rs 873.27 crore and special assistance of Rs 1,916.14 for backward districts.

In her reply to the question whether additional funds were granted to the State, the Finance Minister said that other grants-in-aid, including centrally sponsored and central sector schemes in 2019-20 included Rs 194.03 crore for agriculture, Rs 803.72 crore for health and family welfare, Rs 225.44 crore for drinking water and sanitation, Rs 201.97 crore for minorities, Rs 234 crore for road transport and highways, Rs 879 crore for rural development, Rs 11.89 crore for school education, Rs 259 .81 crore for tribal affairs, Rs 459.37 crore for urban development and Rs 506.69 crore for women and child development.

Only Rs 63.17 cr for water resources

Grants to Telangana as per the data released by the Minister shows that funds for water resources has been paltry right from the inception of the State. In six years, the Centre granted Rs 63.17 crore under the head of water resources.

While it was Rs 0.66 crore in 2014-15, Rs 0.00 crore in 2015-16, Rs 0.66 crore in 2016-17, Rs 60.10 crore in 2017-18, Rs 1.84 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 0.57 crore as of February 5 this year. Similarly, drinking water has received no allocations in the first three years of the inception of Telangana, but has seen increased grants of Rs 1,325.49 crore in 2017-18, Rs 638.23 in 2018-19 and Rs 225.44 crore in 2019-20 as on date.

Other departments of Telangana government that had minimal or no assistance under centrally granted schemes in 2019-2020 include Civil Aviation and Tourism, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Environment and Forests, Labour and Employment, Skill Development, Planning and Statistics and Social Justice. The quantum of assistance in the past six years under the grants came to around Rs 51,298.84 crore.

In reply to the question on whether the Telangana government has been submitting Utilisation Certificate (UC) of the funds granted, the Minister said that Telangana’s UCs have been time and again monitored by the concerned granting authorities.

“Grants-in-Aid to the States are released based on the applicable guidelines by the Union government. The monitoring of the utilisation certificates submitted by the State government of Telangana against the Central Assistance released, wherever applicable is carried out by the concerned ministries, department and the NITI Aayog as per extant guidelines and GFRs,” the Finance Minister said.

