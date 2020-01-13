Telangana’s Deepthi sprints to glory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Telangana athlete Jeevanji Deepthi bagged a gold in the ongoing 3rd edition of the Khelo India Youth Games when she raced to victory in the 100m event in under-17 girls category with meet record, in Guwahati on Sunday.

The youngster raced to finish line in 12.26 seconds, creating a meet record surpassing previous best of 12.36 set by Avantika Narale of Maharashtra. The silver went to Tamil Nadu’s Ruthika Saravanan who lost in photofinish after clocking the same time.

“Last year, I won two silver medals in 100m and 200m event. Now I won gold in 100m. I am very happy. The girl I lost to last year is not competing today. So I thought it will be easy in the final. But it was very close,” she said from Guwahati. Coach Nagapuri Ramesh added, “We can’t expect to win gold without competition. The final was a proof. It was very close.”

