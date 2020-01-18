Telangana’s dialysis centres boon for kidney patients

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Back in 2014, except for the free dialysis centres at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital (OGH), no other State-run healthcare facility in Telangana offered free and safe dialysis facility for kidney patients. Within the next few years, however, health authorities managed to expand from just two centres to 37 facilities that offer free dialysis sessions and also supply supplements needed for ailing kidney patients. Currently, there are 230 dialysis machines established across 37 centres in the State that every year offer 2,30,000 dialysis sessions.

Kidney patients on dialysis need high-end speciality care and to enable that, authorities brought dialysis facilities in districts under three tertiary medical facilities, including NIMS, Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

Hub-and-spoke model

The three tertiary facilities acted as ‘hubs’ that were connected to individual dialysis facilities in districts. Patients who developed complications and need special care are referred to the hubs by health care providers from districts.

As part of the programme, the State government outsourced the dialysis services under the PPP model and divided all hospitals in the State into three clusters. The dialysis facilities in district and areas hospitals are now linked to the three teaching hospitals.

Reduced cost of dialysis

At present, the cost of a single dialysis session in a private healthcare facility in Hyderabad is between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,500. Thanks to the PPP model with a German dialysis manufacturer, health authorities in the State managed to bring the cost of the same to Rs 1,422.

As part of the PPP agreement, the service provider must also ensure dedicated dialysis machines for kidney patients with Hepatitis B, C and HIV infection. It also provides for support infrastructure, dialysers and all other consumables, operational and maintenance costs for the project.

Organ transplantation

Dialysis does the work of healthy kidneys but not cure kidney disease. As a result, dialysis treatment is needed all through patients’ life unless they get kidney transplantation done. Acknowledging the need to support needy patients who are looking for a kidney transplant, the State health authorities through Aarogyasri are also providing complete coverage and also providing free immunosuppressant treatment for six months post-transplantation.

While dialysis services reduce the substantial cost to families and benefit the patient population, health officials here pointed out that in the long term, the present-day haemodialysis facilities are not cost-effective when compared to kidney transplantation or peritoneal dialysis, which involves patients taking up dialysis at home.

However, renal transplant requires adequate super-speciality hospitals with necessary skill sets, seamless donor registries, and expenditure incurred on post-transplant care which may be unaffordable for families. As a result, the State government has continued to support free dialysis to desperate kidney patients.

Patients relieved of travel burden

Nalgonda: Around 260 patients have been undergoing dialysis at centres set up in four government hospitals in erstwhile Nalgonda district since 2014.

The dialysis centre at Nalgonda district hospital has been attending to 110 patients who undergo dialysis thrice a week. Every day, 45 to 50 patients avail the service while each sitting takes four hours.

In Suryapet general hospital, around 20 to 25 patients visit the dialysis centre every day. While it is attending to 51 patients, another 18 patients are on the waiting list. The centre at Miryalaguda area hospital too is catering to the same number of patients while there are 17 patients on the waiting list. On an average, 20 to 22 patients get dialysis at the centre every day.

The centre at Huzurnagar area hospital is providing dialysis facility to 51 patients. On an average, 18 to 20 patients get dialysis facility in the centre every day.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, a patient, Dara Saidulu, native of Kurumathi village in the district, said he had been undergoing dialysis since 2017. He went to NIMS before a dialysis centre was set up at Nalgonda government hospital. Going to Hyderabad for dialysis led to the financial burden on his family as he was not in a position to earn. The centre, set up in 2018, was a big gift to them, he maintained.

Another patient, Medipally Balaraju, who is a native of Eeduluru in the district, said earlier he got dialysis at a private hospital, which cost him Rs 3,200 each time. Dialysis services in Nalgonda government hospital were far better, he said.

Healthcare brought closer to the poor

Mahabubnagar: While Mahabubnagar government hospital was the first district hospital to get a dialysis unit with six machines, it was followed by similar units at Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts when Dr C Laxma Reddy was the Health Minister.

The move not only saved patients thousands of rupees as they no longer needed to travel to Hyderabad or undergo dialysis in nearby corporate hospitals but also brought healthcare closer to the most vulnerable sections.

In Gadwal government hospital, pathologists are conducting dialysis on 27-30 dialysis patients while it is equipped with 9 dialysis machines. According to Dr Naveen Kranthi, Pathologist and Superintendent, Gadwal government hospital, patients undergoing dialysis require Iron sucrose, Erythropoietin and Heparin injections which are procured by the hospital from private vendors at a high cost. Doctors feel that if the government procures the injections, it will save costs.

According to Dr Srinivasulu, District Medical and Health Officer, Wanaparthy, there was a gap between the demand and the number of patients being served, as more equipment is needed.

Had to sell properties before, says Farmer

Karimnagar: The three free dialysis centres in Karimnagar, Sircilla and Jagtial hospitals have turned a ray of hope for the economically backward patients. While 91 patients undergo dialysis in Karimnagar centre, both Sircilla and Jagtial centres have 60 patients each.

A native of Komire village, G Swamy is suffering from kidney ailments for the past six years. He told ‘Telangana Today’ that he underwent dialysis at a private hospital in Karimnagar for four years. He had to pay Rs 1,000 for each sitting and that would cost him Rs 3,000 every week for three sittings.

A farmer by profession, he had to sell his properties for dialysis and other treatment. He got a great relief with the establishment of the dialysis centre in Karimnagar hospital.

Similar is the case of Mudaram Gangarathnam. A native of Manala of Nizamabad district, Gangarathnam visits Karimnagar hospital thrice a week. Suffering from the kidney problems for the past two years, she underwent dialysis in a private nursing home for one year by paying Rs 1,500 for a single sitting. Hospital Superintendent Dr Ajay Kumar said they were using use-and-throw dialysis kits unlike private hospitals

Free bus pass facility hailed

Sangareddy: The three free dialysis centres set up in government hospitals at Sangareddy, Narayankhed and Zaheerabad have provided great relief to kidney patients in Sangareddy district.

Since the centre was started in Sangareddy general hospital in November 2017, it has performed over 12,000 dialysis sessions on 150 patients.

As the State government has been also offering free bus passes to the patients, C Gopal, who is undergoing treatment at the centre in Sangareddy, said the free transportation had provided a great relief to them. Stating that they used to spend Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 on a single session in private hospitals, Gopal said the government dialysis centres had given a new lease of life for people like him.

The dialysis services were launched in April 2018 at Zaheerabad area hospital, which performed 6,000 dialysis sessions on 65 patients. In Narayankhed area hospital, started in November 2018, 2,532 sessions were performed so far.

Centres perform additional sessions

Khammam: Four dialysis centres are being operated in erstwhile Khammam district. While one was set up at Khammam general hospital, the rest were established in area hospitals at Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam and Sathupalli.

The centre at Khammam hospital was set up in November 2015. Initially, there were eight machines and now the number had gone up to 20, said Superintendent Dr B Venkateswarlu.

The centre has been treating about 160 active patients, and there are about 360 registered patients. Every month, on an average, 1,600 dialysis sessions are being performed in four shifts.

The centre at Kothagudem area hospital has been attending to patients in five shifts. So far, 10,164 sessions were conducted, said Superintendent Dr G Ramesh. While there are 52 registered patients, 66 patients are on the waiting list.

At Bhadrachalam centre, 9,148 sessions were conducted so far working in five shifts. There were 50 registered patients and 35 on the waiting list, Dr Ramesh said.

‘A big help for poor patients’

Nizamabad: Baddam Gangavva (70), from Kottapally of Balkonda mandal, has been undergoing dialysis for the last four years. Earlier she used to spend Rs 2,000-3,000 per session at private hospitals and had even sold her house for treatment. But now she avails free dialysis treatment at the Nizamabad dialysis centre.

Like Gangavva, hundreds of kidney patients are now undergoing dialysis treatment at the four dialysis centres in erstwhile Nizamabad district.

Nizamabad GGH has 13 dialysis units while in Kamareddy district, there are two dialysis units at DCHS hospital and Banswada area hospital.

The Nizamabad dialysis centre was launched in June last year. Around 85 patients undergo dialysis on average every day. Dialysis unit in-charge Dhruva said every week 60 patients undergo dialysis treatment thrice while 25 patients undergo dialysis twice. Patients arrive from Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagityal, Armoor and surrounding areas of Nizamabad district.

M Ramesh, a dialysis patient from Shetpally of Morthad mandal, said the Telangana government’s initiative to provide free dialysis treatment has come as a big help for poor patients like him.

According to Srinivas, in-charge of the dialysis centre in Kamareddy, the centre was launched in March 2018 and has 5 units. It has so far performed 7,945 sessions.

Patients feel indebted to government

Warangal: Challa Malla Reddy (68), a resident of Nallabelli in Warangal Rural district, used to travel 45 km to Warangal to undergo dialysis at a private hospital, paying Rs 4,000. But now he is getting the service free of cost at Narsampet area hospital, which is just 17 km away from the village, thanks to the State government’s initiative to set up a five-bed dialysis centre at the hospital. There are now 40 registered patients at the centre. The then Health Minister C Laxma Reddy inaugurated the centre on April 10, 2018.

On the same day, he inaugurated five-bed dialysis centre at Mahabubabad area hospital. More than 100 registered kidney patients are getting free dialysis service at this centre.

Meanwhile, the 14 bed-dialysis centre set up at the MGM hospital is offering free dialysis to 120 registered patients. The centre is visited by patients not only from Warangal Urban but also from other districts like Bhupalpally, Warangal Rural and others.

In Jangaon, the dialysis centre was set up on November 29, 2017. Since then, 150 patients have been availing free dialysis service at this five-bed centre. Now, there are 50 registered patients. “We are offering service in four sessions to 20 patients every day,” said Dr Gopal, Superintendent, Narsampet hospital.

V Ramya Krishna, a patient from Bhupalpally, who is undergoing treatment at MGM centre, thanked the State government for providing costly service free of cost at the MGM dialysis centre. “I am thankful to the K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government for initiating the step,” she added.

