Telangana’s district hospitals brace for Covid surge

Hyderabad: Ever since the first Covid-19 positive case was reported in Telangana on March 2, areas falling under GHMC and neighbouring districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri had the largest spread of positive cases when compared to the districts.

In fact, back in the third week of March, the public health surveillance teams had detected the first Covid-19 cluster in the State in Karimnagar when 10 nationals from Indonesia, all members of Tablighi Jamaat who had participated in the religious meet at Markaz in New Delhi and returned in a train to Karimnagar, were found positive.

Much to their credit, the district surveillance teams and the local district administration managed to put a lid on that cluster in Karimnagar. From then on, almost all the districts in the State, except for areas under GHMC, Ranga Reddy and Medchal, had reported Covid-19 positive cases in just single digits.

However, since the last two weeks or so, gradually the prevalence of Covid-19 has started to shift, with more number of districts reporting an increase in positive cases. The development is not encouraging, as it indicates that SARS-Cov-2 virus has started to spread in districts, which will put a lot of pressure on the local State-run and private hospitals.

The rise in Covid-19 cases in districts is also an indication that the health authorities and the general public are in for a protracted battle with SARS-CoV-2 virus for a longer period of time than expected. A limited spread in areas within GHMC, Ranga Reddy district and Medchal would have given the public health officials a better chance to contain the Covid-19 quickly.

Barring a few, almost all the districts in the State are reporting a jump in Covid-19 cases including Warangal, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Medak, Mancherial and Sircilla.

In a recent interaction with media persons, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy had acknowledged this fact. “In the last few days, positive cases have started to get reported in districts. We have managed to set up isolation facilities in almost all the districts in the State and would urge patients to avoid visiting Hyderabad, where hospitals already have Covid-19 patients,” Dr Reddy said.

Travelling public could be major cause

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao recently said that inter-district travel, especially people travelling to Hyderabad from districts could be a major cause for rise in cases of Covid-19.

“During the unlock phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are no inter-district and inter-State travel restrictions. People from districts are able to travel to Hyderabad freely and go back on a daily basis. That is why there is a need for all of us to be on alert and follow precautionary guidelines,” he said.

The advent of migratory population from other States to the districts of Telangana has also played its role in the prevalence of Covid-19 in the districts. Migratory labour force from States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where Covid-19 was already widely prevalent, had returned to the State.

