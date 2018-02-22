Telangana’s efforts in preserving heritage sites draw praise

By | Published: 1:38 am

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Secretary Rashmi Verma inspected the repair and restoration works going on at Qutub Shahi tombs as part of Swadesh Darshan scheme, here on Wednesday.

After the inspection, Rashmi Verma expressed satisfaction at the progress of works at the historic tombs and said Telangana stood as role model for other States in the implementation of Swadesh Darshan.

She also appreciated the Tourism Department for taking measures in providing basic amenities at the heritage sites apart from preservation and repair works.

Telangana Tourism Secretary B Venkatesham briefed the Union Tourism Secretary about the master plan that had been drawn up for restoration and improvement of amenities at sites including Qutub Shahi tombs, Paigah tombs, Raymond’s tomb and Hayat Bakshi mosque in the city.

Telangana Heritage director NR Visalatchy, India Tourism regional director Shankar Reddy, Archaeology Department deputy director (engineering) Narayana and Aga Khan Trust members were present during the visit.