Telangana’s farm-centric policies set standards: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: Six years of agriculture-centric policies adopted by the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has forced the Centre to emulate our policies, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on Sunday. He said that Telangana had reverted years of neglect meted out to agriculture into a profitable proposition in the past six years.

The Minister was speaking at a function in the Reddy hostel auditorium here after releasing the Telangana Agricultural Officers’ New Year diary. He also handed over Rythu Ratna 2019 awards to farmers. “KCR has turned the tide by constructing projects and irrigating parched lands. No other chief minister could ever take up such mega projects with a clear cut planning and vision,” Niranjan Reddy said. He said that name of Chandrashekhar Rao will be etched in the history for restoring farmers’ confidence in agriculture.

“Telangana has shown the world how farming community has be encouraged to produce more as everyone in this world needs to eat. Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima are two such schemes that forced the country to take note of. The Centre also followed our lead and introduced such schemes at the national level, he said, adding that Rytu Bima, loan waivers, power on subsidy and free power to the farm sector will continue.

He assured the agricultural officers that their problems will be solved and facilities will be provided to them in the newly constituted blocks. “We will incorporate these issues in the next budget,” he said. He urged the employees to unite and work for the development of agricultural sector in the State, and recalled the services of Raja Bahadur Venkatrama Reddy to farmers.

Awardees

Farmers who received Rytu Ratna awards include Udumula Lavanya (Andhol), Varikuppala Mallesh (Mota Kondur), Tummala Rana Pratap (Wyra), Damodar Reddy (K Samudram), Praveen Kumar Reddy (Pebbair) and Ravi Sagar (Vanaparthi).

Anumula Ramreddy (Khammam), Chandpasha (Nampally), Manohara Chari (Choudharygudem), Chenna Reddy (Armoor) , Lakshmi (Manakondur), Pandiri Pulla Reddy (Munagala), Telakapalli Laxman Sharma (Midgil), Aatram Sangu (Tiryani) and Vesala Sambayya (Bhupalapalli) received certificates of appreciation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .