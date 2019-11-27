Telangana’s first Aadhar Seva Kendra opens in Madhapur

By | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s first Aadhaar Seva Kendra operated by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has begun operations in Madhapur. This centre has a capacity to handle upto 1000 Aadhaar enrolment or updates every day. People can avail Aadhaar related services like enrolment and updations of address, name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, photo and biometric updations including photo, finger print and iris.

UIDAI has also provided facility to book appointments online, the residents can book appointment, by visiting the URL ask.uidai.gov.in, where one can choose their convenient date and time to avail services at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra. The Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) is open from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, on all 7 days of the week including Sundays. The ASK is a fully air-conditioned centre with adequate seating capacity. Aadhaar Enrolment, and Mandatory Biometric update of children of 5 and 15 years is free of cost.

For all other updates/corrections, a nominal fee of Rs. 50 will be charged per transaction.

Apart from residents of Twin Cities, people from other areas also can avail Aadhaar related services in this Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

