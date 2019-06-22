Telangana’s former convicts live with dignity after jail

By | Published: 1:16 am 1:18 am

Hyderabad: This 26-year-old had lost his job as an accountant in a private firm after he was allegedly involved in the murder of his uncle on his farmland in Karimnagar district. With the trial still on, the youngster managed to secure bail, but since he was an accused, he was rendered jobless.

This was when the Prisons and Correctional Services Department stepped up to help him stand on his feet — it helped him to get a job through the Tata Strive Skill Development Centre. The youngster will now get a placement after completing the training.

Like him, 80 other prisoners, including a dozen women, who completed their jail term, landed jobs in different companies at a job mela conducted by the department here on Saturday. Around eight companies, including HDFC, Tata Strive Skill Development Centre, Spencer’s Supermarket, Viovax IT Consultancy and Apollo Pharmacy, among other firms, took part in the mela and gave offer letters.

The released prisoners, who got jobs, would draw salaries ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on their skills. Those who completed conviction for their involvement in theft and cases booked by the Prohibition and Excise Department also got jobs.

The Prisons Department gave a second chance for the released prisoners to settle in life by providing them with jobs, Karimnagar District Prison Deputy Superintendent D Dasaratha Ram Reddy said. In all, 129 released prisoners took part in the job mela. Of them 81 got jobs as drivers, technicians, house-keeping staff, data entry operators, electricians, marketing executives, helpers and office boys. Those who could not secure a job would be appointed at the new petrol filling stations, which would be set up by the department soon.

Prisons Department Director-General , who inaugurated the mela, congratulated the companies that came forward to provide employment to the released prisoners.