Telangana’s green energy plans glow bright

Hyderabad: As part of the efforts to conserve energy, State government has been making great strides in the implementation of energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, with more focus on solar power panels.

Accordingly, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) which is the State designated agency for Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power is on a fast track in the planning and preparation of policies for promoting renewable energy and energy conservation activities.

Data available with TSREDCO shows a sea change in the utilisation of renewable energy sources in the recent years. If the installed capacity of renewable energy projects in the State in 2014 was 30-35 MW, the capacity has gone up to 4,059 MW with Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts being front runners in adapting renewable energy activities to the maximum extent.

Out of the 4,059 MW, over 90 per cent of renewable energy was tapped through solar energy with capacity of 3,636 MW followed by co-generation with bagasse (138 MW), wind energy (128 MW), biomass (60 MW) and other sources.

TSREDCO which provide incentives, subsidies, technical assurance, feasibility and necessary support to the implementation of renewable energy projects points out that the State has large potential of non-conventional energy which remained untapped.

“Our State has implemented demand side management activities for reducing energy consumption at municipal and panchayat level. In Hyderabad alone, around four lakh existing streetlights have been replaced with energy efficient LED street lights which helped in cutting down energy demand by 40 MW,” said a senior official.

N Janaiah, TSREDCO Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, said that to encourage solar power generation, the State government has announced Telangana Solar Power Policy 2015 by giving suitable incentives and promotional benefits to the developers.

“Our next focus is to establish the electric vehicle charging infrastructure which is the need of the hour in reducing vehicular pollution in a more effective manner, particularly in the city. Hydro and wind policies are under active consideration but the next biggest revolution which can provide impetus to renewable energy is with the electrical vehicles,” he said.

TSREDCO gears up to save power

Apart from installing solar roof top panels to conserve energy, the TSREDCO also markets Energy Efficient Brushless DC electric motor (BLDC) fans, LED tube lights and LED bulbs in the State.

As per TSREDCO, the BLDC fan which has a market price of Rs 4,040 is offered to customers at Rs 2,825. It has a smart remote with boost, sleep and timer mode options and zero heating and runs three times longer on inverter compared to ordinary fan.

With these fans, customers can make a saving of Rs1,500 per year on power bills, official said adding that they are targeting to sell around 20,000 fans by this year-end.

To brighten the rooms and at the same time cut down the energy consumption, TSREDCO is offering 20W tube lights. This tube light which costs around Rs. 300 could help in savings of upto Rs.679 per year in power bill, officials said.

This apart, energy efficient 9W LED bulbs are being promoted by the body at a cost of Rs.65. “This helps save upto Rs.1,043 per year in power bill. For a target of 40 lakh LED bulbs, we have already sold around 15 lakh bulbs,” a senior official added.