Telangana’s Haritha Haram lauded by Madhya Pradesh delegation

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: The State government’s flagship programme – Haritha Haram – came in for praise from a delegation of forest officers from Madhya Pradesh visiting the State to study the afforestation programme.

The team of officers from Madhya Pradesh visited Haritha Haram works in Siddipet and Medchal districts and inspected block plantations, avenue plantations, assisted natural regeneration and forest urban park in the forest areas and other planting activities outside the forest areas. They were highly impressed with the quality of works taken up under the programme and were surprised at the magnitude of the programme. The team comprised PC Dubey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Research & Extension), Ajay Jhadav, Chief Conservator of Forests, PK Khatri, Deputy Conservator of Forests.

The team was briefed about the objective and mandate of the programme. Haritha Haram programme is aimed at increasing the green cover from 24 per cent to 33 per cent in the State, the team was informed.

The government decided to plant 230 crore plants in the State in four years under the programme. Out of these 230 crore plants, 130 crores saplings will be planted outside the forest area. So far, 81.60 crore saplings had been planted in the past three years, and plants planted are also being geo-tagged for better monitoring for survival of the plants.

In addition to taking up plantation, emphasis is also being given to development of Urban Forest Parks. The forest blocks occurring in and around cities and towns are being developed into Urban Lung Spaces for the benefit of local citizens. These Urban Forest Parks are not only providing wholesome healthy living environment but also contribute to the growth of smart, clean, green, sustainable and healthy cities in the State, the State Forest department officials informed the visiting team.

RM Dobriyal, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (SF), Telangana State, looking after Haritha Haram programme, led the team from the State.