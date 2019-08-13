Telangana’s Harsha wins chess tourney in Poland

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:03 pm

Hyderabad: Harsha Bharathkoti, the second Grand Master from the State, added one more feather to his cap by winning the 3rd International Memorial of Irena Warakomsa 2019 chess title in Sowalki in Poland.

The unbeaten Harsha recorded five victories and four draws to amass seven points at the end of the ninth and final round. Starting the tournament as 16th seeded player, Harsha said that he never thought of the victory until the sixth round. “It was a very good win for me. Before entering the tournament, I just wanted to give my best. But I started winning the games and after sixth and seventh round, I realised that I can win the title. So I started focusing more in the tournament and now I won the title,” he said from Zurich in Switzerland where he will be competing in another open chess tournament.

Speaking about his performances, “My victory with whites over Tomaz Markowski (Grand Master from Poland) is a memorable one in the entire tournament as he is a very good player. I managed to win against him which gives me a lot of confidence,” said the 19-year-old State player.

The event had players with over 2600 FIDE rating points while Harsha had over 2400. Thanks to this victory, he will jump into the bracket of 2500 rating points now.

