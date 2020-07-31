Telangana’s health, DCA wings join hands for vital drugs

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: State Health Department and the Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) are working closely to ensure there is no shortage of antivirals and steroids administered to Covid-19 patients depending on their health condition by designated Covid hospitals in Telangana.

Among antiviral drugs, Remdesivir and Favipiravir have quickly emerged as the medicines of choice for doctors managing Covid-19 patients. Both these drugs have been quite effective in demonstrating positive clinical outcomes among patients, according to doctors treating Covid-19 patients.

Why no price is fixed so far

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in its clinical management protocol for Covid-19 patients, has advised that drugs like Remdesivir can be used only as ‘investigational therapies’ while the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) has said such medicines can be used only on an ‘experimental basis’, that too only during emergencies.

Antiviral medications Remdesivir and Favipiravir are not included as ‘drugs’ in the Drugs & Cosmetics Act. The pharma pricing regulating body National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) can’t cap the prices of drugs, unless they are part of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act. As a result, prices of such therapies have not been capped, which enables unscrupulous elements indulge in hoarding and selling of such drugs at inflated costs.

‘Access to Remdesivir restricted’

Hyderabad: TSDCA and Health Department officials said they have ensured Remdesivir is not available in medical stores. “We have ensured that such drugs are not available or retailed at medical shops. Remdesivir is meant only for patients who need oxygen support. So, such drugs will be available only in Covid-designated hospitals,” Preeti Meena, Director, TSDCA, said.

DCA Drug inspectors are tracking stocks of Remdesivir directly from the manufacturing company to Covid-19 hospitals. Details of Covid-19 patients, including Aadhar numbers, are collected to ensure the drug is administered to the needy.

“Our drug inspectors are inspecting stocks of companies involved in stocking and distribution of Remdesivir. We are also tracking Tocilizumab,” the TSDCA Director said.

The DCA is also coordinating with the police to curb sale of such therapies in the black market. “Our drug inspectors are coordinating with the police. A majority of the Covid-19 patients do not need such high end drugs,” Meena said.

