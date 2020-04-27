Telangana’s high recovery rate may facilitate lockdown exit

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The steady improvement in recovery of Covid-19 patients in Telangana could be the key to unlock the challenge of safely exiting the lockdown in the coming weeks by flattening the epidemic curve.

So far, of the 990 coronavirus cases in the State, 307 persons i.e. 31 per cent have recovered and discharged. Of the 658 active patients, barring a few, a majority are expected to get discharged in the coming days.

In Andhra Pradesh, out of the 1,097 positive cases, nearly 231 i.e. 21 per cent have recovered. In terms of containing the Covid-19 outbreak, the steady rate of active coronavirus cases and improvement in recovery rates could potentially augur well for Telangana.

Senior Fellow from Brookings Institute, the United States, and former member of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Prof Shamika Ravi, who has been charting the course of Covid-19 in India through predictive models on Twitter, said at present, Telangana was ‘improving recovery rate’ of Covid-19 patients.

In the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh conducting a large number of tests, Prof Shamika Ravi, who is also a visiting professor to the Indian School of Business (ISB), said on Twitter that ‘It is not just new cases, AP is showing far fewer recoveries, so the number of active cases are still growing there.

While TS is showing signs, though very early, of reducing active cases i.e. flattening the curve. So, its containment, contact tracing and testing’.

In the analysis, the researcher placed Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka in the Improving Recovery category while describing the situation of some other States such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as ‘Worrying’.

Comparing a five-day average of new Covid-19 cases on Twitter, she said the divergence between TS and AP had continued and tweeted, ‘TS looks better, AP worsens’.

The State health authorities, while being cautious, have pointed out that the fluctuating number of Covid-19 cases has indicated that there is no exponential growth of coronavirus in the State. “So far, a majority of the cases have come from GHMC areas, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Gadwal. Our focus continues to remain on containment and treatment of positive patients,” health officials said.

