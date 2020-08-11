Telangana’s Intermediate topper gets Rs 1 lakh aid

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa handed over cheque for Rs 1 lakh to Kati Kalyani, who secured 1st rank in the State in Intermediate II year, in Kaghaznagar on Tuesday. The fund was extended to her by Yashoda Foundation, a voluntary organisation of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Konappa said Kalyani had brought recognition to Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency by topping in Telangana in the Intermediate exams. He advised students to draw inspiration from her and added that he would extend all support to her in pursuing higher education, considering her weak financial background. He lauded the Yashoda Foundation for offering monetary aid to Kalyani.

The daughter of a street vendor, Kalyani secured 992 out of total 1,000 marks in Intermediate II year final examinations. She is a native of Kaghaznagar town. Her education was sponsored by Medha Charitable Trust, a Hyderabad-based voluntary organisation. She did her schooling from Zilla Parishad High School of this town and registered 9.7 GPA in Class X exam results.

Rupesh and Satyanarayana, representatives of Yashoda Foundation, were present.

