Telangana’s IT exports at 17.93 per cent

Hyderabad: Telangana’s IT exports stood at 17.93 per cent growth compared to the national average of 8.09 per cent for the year 2019-20. The State’s share in IT exports of the nation also increased from 10.61 per cent in 2018-19 to 11.58 per cent during 2029-20. Telangana grew at a rate of 7.2 per cent in terms of IT employment compared to the national average of 4.93 per cent.

Continuing the tradition of releasing the progress report of Telangana IT department for sixth consecutive year here on Saturday, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the IT sector made tremendous progress in the State and recorded a higher growth rate than the national average in IT exports. The State attracted huge investments in the sector with Amazon opening its largest campus in the world at Hyderabad along with Micron Technology opening its largest research and development centre. The efforts of the IT department to develop IT sector in Tier-II cities also started bearing fruits with Tech Mahindra and Cyient opening their offices in Warangal.

“Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, the IT department performed exceptionally well and extended its support to other departments in matters related to patient tracing, home quarantine and volunteering among others. The department also partnered with others to provide multiple digital solutions during the current crisis,” the Minister said.

Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) has been providing citizen services to over one lakh people per day through its Mee Seva centres. T-Folio mobile app has been downloaded by over seven lakh people and offering about 225 services by 32 different departments. Similarly, the TSTS also processed around 1.55 lakh tenders worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore and stood second in the country.

