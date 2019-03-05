Telangana’s journey of becoming a power rich State

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The success story of power sector in Telangana State under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is unparalleled, Chief Secretary SK Joshi said.

Joshi was speaking after release of the book ‘Telangana Rrashtram-Vidyut Vijayam’ and its English version, ‘The Saga of Success-Telangana Power Sector’, written by PRO to Chief Minister and Transco general manager (communications) G Vijay Kumar. The book was released by Joshi and Chief Advisor to the State Government Rajiv Sharma here on Monday.

Joshi said Telangana showed the way to other states on how a State can travel from darkness to light. The book covers issues of the power supply crisis that stared at Telangana State at its inception, conspiracies of Andhra Pradesh State and how Telangana overcame all that; how the State achieved success in solar power generation and its efforts to become a power surplus State.

Joshi said when Telangana was formed, he was the Energy Secretary and overcoming the power supply crisis was on top of the Chief Minister’s agenda. The efforts paid off and the State not only overcame that crisis but emerged as the only one to supply round-the-clock free power supply to farmers in the country. “People from across the country wondered how all of this was made possible. This book answers all those questions,” Joshi said.

Rajiv Sharma said the success of the power sector in Telangana that resulted from short and long-term plans laid out by the Chief Minister is now part of history and is a role model for the rest of the country.

The vision and guidance from the Chief Minister and the tireless efforts of the employees have made this task possible, Genco and Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao said.

The book release function was held at a private hotel and was attended by Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister S Narsing Rao, Special Chief Secretary Ajay Mishra, Secreary (finance) Ramakrishna Rao, CPRO to the Chief Minister V Jwala Narasimha Rao.