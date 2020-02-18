Hyderabad’s life sciences sector to get major boost

By | Published: 12:35 am 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s emergence as a major hub for life sciences industry in Asia and as a destination of choice for global companies is set to receive a further boost with the State government chalking out plans to push the sector’s growth from the present enterprise value of $50 billion to $100 billion this decade, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao announced here on Monday.

“This will also result in creation of 4,00,00 new jobs in the sector,” the Minister said at the inaugural ceremony of the 17th edition of the prestigious BioAsia convention.

Pointing out that Hyderabad had already earned a name as the ‘Vaccine Capital’ of the world, he said the city’s pharma sector manufactures more than two billion doses of vaccines every year and contributes to 1/3rd of the global vaccine output. “City-based Bharat Biotech developed the world’s first typhoid Conjugate vaccine for children from the age of six months, which was prequalified by WHO last year,” he said.

Life Sciences Grid

Stating that Hyderabad contributes to more than 35 per cent of the national pharma production, Rama Rao said there were over 800 pharma, biotech and medical technology companies in the State. “Our vision to double the growth in this decade is being supported by the Life Sciences Grid, the State government’s unique plan to create a network of infrastructure, stakeholders, skilled workforce and efficient processes,” he said.

“One of the key steps that we have taken as part of the grid strategy is to expand Genome Valley which is among Asia’s largest Life Sciences clusters. Genome Valley 2.0 masterplan has been prepared and we are looking at improving the social infrastructure around the cluster,” he said.

Welcoming Bengaluru-based Biocon’s Rs 170 crore state-of-the-art R&D centre “Syngene” to Genome Valley, the Minister said he was delighted to know that this was Biocon’s first centre outside Bengaluru and that the company had aggressive expansion plans in Hyderabad. “There cannot be a better endorsement for Hyderabad’s ecosystem. I can already visualise Hyderabad serving as one of the largest global hubs for Syngene across their entire value chain,” he said, adding that the entry of Syngene further consolidates Hyderabad’s position as a global R&D hub.

Pride for Hyderabad

Rama Rao pointed out that companies like GVK Bio, Sai Life Sciences and many others have significant footprint in the city and are constantly expanding their pharmaceutical services operations. “I am really proud of the fact that the city today serves more than 1,000 global innovators in their vision to develop innovative and affordable pharmaceutical products, which is a matter of immense pride for Hyderabad and a testimony to the city’s growing R&D prowess.

KTR who inaugurated Biological E’s vaccine facility on Monday said the company has invested about Rs 300 crores and will employ more than 1,000 people in this facility. Last year, Sandoz commenced their development operations in Genome Valley.

Medical devices

One of the other initiatives under the grid strategy for Telangana is the Medical Devices Park, which is the country’s largest medical devices park spread over 276 acres. Within a span about two years, over 20 companies are already setting up their manufacturing and R&D units.

A number of them are about to commence their commercial production at the park and Sahajanand Medical Technologies has chosen Hyderabad as the destination to set up Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility.

Hyderabad Pharma City

He emphasised that the largest initiative under the Life Sciences Grid is Hyderabad Pharma City, one of the flagship initiatives of the Government to create a global benchmark for sustainable industrial cities.

Sharing the progress made on the project, he said, “All the planning works to establishment of Hyderabad Pharma City are complete and also all the statutory clearances including environmental clearance, which according to me is a major milestone, are in place. Government of India also has recognised the potential of Pharma City by according the status of National Investment and Manufacturing Zone. We are very close to land allotments to industries.”

Digital medicine

Hyderabad is serving as a global hub for Novartis in their digital aspirations, in addition to their global development operations. With more than 5,000 employees in their digital operations in addition to about 500 employees in Drug Development Operations, Hyderabad has emerged as an important site for Novartis.

Companies such as Sanofi and many others are also expanding their R&D support and digital operations in Hyderabad. London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has also chosen Hyderabad to set up their India outpost and this centre would also have a significant focus on data and analytics, in addition to clinical research.

Skilling initiatives

Telangana has partnered with United State Pharmacopeia on a skilling programme focused on data and quality standards. Based on the feedback from the industries and students, improvements are being made to skilling programmes with the commitment to scale up and also launch new training programmes around areas such as analytical chemistry, AI / ML in healthcare – particularly training for clinical data scientists, biological characterisation and manufacturing.

Establishing B-Hub

Telangana has earlier announced establishment of B-Hub, which will be first-of-its-kind scale up manufacturing facility in Genome Valley. The Department of Biotechnology, Government of India has agreed to partner with Government of Telangana in this endeavor. The project will be grounded in the next two months and will feature a growth phase park.

Fostering innovation

Emphasising innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth being critical, KTR said there is a need to accelerate innovation and promote start-up culture within the industry.

He said, “We recognise that medicine is moving from pills to cells and block-busters to niche-busters. Government of Telangana is committed to building capabilities of tomorrow and are planning to establish a world-class institution focused on curative therapies here in Hyderabad. We have partnered with the Center for Cell and Molecular Biology (CCMB), a premier R&D institution in this effort.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter