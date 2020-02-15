Telangana’s Manoj clinches silver

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:27 pm

Hyderabad: State’s Manoj Palavarapu produced a stunning show to return with a silver medal in the Wako Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament which concluded in New Delhi recently.

The 19-year-old Manoj is hailing from Bowenpally. Talking about his victory, his parents expressed happiness on the achievement while SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy wished him success for future.

