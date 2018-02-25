Telangana’s Mee Seva, HawkEye in Hall of Fame

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State’s Mee Seva system and the HawkEye app of the city police considered role models in the country in providing e-governance and solutions to the citizens have found place in the ‘Hall of Fame’ in the exhibition on e-governance that will be open on the sidelines of the 21st National Conference on e-Governance in the city. The two-day conference will be inaugurated on February 26 at HICC by IT Minister KT Rama Rao and is expected to attract around 800 to 1,000 delegates.

This year’s conference is on ‘Technology for accelerating development’, Vasudha Mishra, Principal Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances said. She said the event will discuss building user experience, universalisation and replication, governing e-governance, e-governance good/best practices and emerging technologies.

These issues are expected to be discussed in detail during the five sessions over two days, she said.

With respect to e-governance initiatives included in the ‘Hall of Fame’ of the exhibition, she said initiatives that have led to ‘paradigm shift’ have been included in this section which also includes Aadhaar and e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), Mishra added.

Among those who will take part in the inaugural session on Monday are YS Chowdary, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, SR Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Commerce & Industry, Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi and Ajay Bhushan Pandey, UIDAI chief executive officer.