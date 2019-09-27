Telangana’s MMR, IMR comes down drastically: Health Minister

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Warangal Urban: Health Minister Etela Rajender said that Telangana had reached the level of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in providing quality medical services to the people.

He also added that Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Ratio (IMR) had come down drastically in the State and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for adding humanity to medical services. He was addressing the medical officials of the referral hospitals of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) at its auditorium here on Friday.

“In the last five years, four new government medical college, one ESI college and one AIIMS were sanctioned in the State,” he said and added that a total of 1,000 doctors and medicos are available to the patients through the KMC. He said that the government is contemplating to convert 40 per cent of the beds into ICUs in the teaching hospitals. He also said that the mortuary and postmortem rooms at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital (MGMH) would soon be shifted to a new location and provides modern facilities.

The Health Minister also said that he would try to get Rs 50 crore sanctioned to the MGMH to construct a five-storey building under the Smart City scheme. Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, ZP chairman Dr M Sudheer Kumar, Collector PJ Patil and officials of the KMC, MGMH, CKM Hospital and Maternity hospital attended the meeting.

