Telangana’s Muslim councillor who roots for temples

By | Published: 1:24 am

Medak: While political parties at the national level were relentlessly working to create a vote bank for themselves by dividing people on the basis of religion, a Muslim councillor, who got elected from the 11th ward in Medak Municipality recently, sprang a surprise by saying that the construction of two temples in his ward for Hindus is his priority.

At the first general body meeting of Medak Municipality held here on Friday, MD Samyuddin said that the construction of two temples was his priority since his ward does not have any temple.

Even Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who presided over the first general body meeting of Medak Municipality, was surprised on hearing Samyuddin’s demand. Harish Rao appreciated him for his concern towards people from other communities.

Samyuddin, who is also known for his social service activities in Medak, told Telangana Today that his ward has a huge mosque where people regularly offer prayers. “But, my Hindu brothers and sisters were lacking such religious places, which made me put the construction of temples on the priority list”, he said.

Objection for land

Though the construction of a Hanuman Temple was grounded long ago in the colony, they could not complete it because some people objected to the construction, claiming that the land belongs to them.

However, Samyuddin is preparing to convince these people and get clearance from the Revenue Department as well to complete the temple’s construction. He also said that he wanted to build another temple for Lord Shiva in his ward. “Luckily, we have got some endowment lands in our area. We can use the lands for the right purpose by building temples”.

Even while speaking to this reporter, Samyuddin, who regularly visits temples, had participated in a function organised by a Hindu friend at Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple Edupayala on Saturday. To help citizens of his ward have darshan of tribal deities Sammakka-Sarakka, Samyuddin took some Hindu couples to Medaram this week. On auspicious Vasanta Panchami day, he took Hindu women from his ward to the Saraswati Temple at Peruru.

He is known to also join his Hindu friends to visit shrines like the Rama temple at Bhadrachalam, Venkateswara temple at Tirupati and other famous temples. Apart from the temple’s construction, the newly-elected councillor has said that he wanted to transform his ward into a model in development, drawing inspiration from the work of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

