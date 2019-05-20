Telangana’s Nikhat Zareen may fight Mary Kom

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The Indian Open boxing tournament that kicked-off in Guwahati on Monday is one of the crucial tournaments for Nikhat Zareen, State boxer from Nizamabad, who is eyeing a spot in the next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

With the 48 kg category being omitted from Olympics, legendary boxer Mary Kom moved up to compete in 51 kg category where Zareen has been a force to reckon with. Kom is the most decorated woman boxer with six World Championship gold medals under her belt along with a bronze in London Olympics. With next year being an Olympic year, every tournament from here on is important as every boxer is out to impress and test their skills.

Zareen, the former junior world champion, has been in fine form of late. Returning from a shoulder injury she suffered last year, she had won gold in the Strandja Boxing Championship in February. She then defeated another competitor in the same category Pinki Jangra 5-0 in selection trials to make it to Indian team for Asian Championship. She impressed everyone in the continental showpiece with a bronze medal in Bangkok in April. En route to her third-place finish, she stunned two-time World Champion Nazm Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan 5-0 in quarterfinals, showcasing her mettle.

The draws of the Indian Open is out and a semifinal showdown between Zareen and Kom is on the cards. This bout assumes importance as it will give an idea of who can be India’s best bet. As of now, the result will not lock any Olympic berth. Selection trials will be held in July for the World Championships in Russia in September where the Olympic berths will be up for grabs. But a good performance can put both of them in good stead. Kom in the past said that the transition from 48 kg to 51 kg has been tough since the boxers in the higher weight category will be taller and have a good reach. She skipped Asian Championship to prepare in that category. On the eve of the Indian Open, she sounded confident.

However, the 22-year-old Zareen is unfazed by the competition. “I know the competition (in 51 kg) is tough but this result (at Asian Championship) will encourage me to be better. I am going to work harder. Right now, I am not focusing on anything else or anyone. I am focused on myself and on the training,” she said after her bronze medal recently.

