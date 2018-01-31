Telangana’s plea to raise red gram procurement cap accepted

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The Centre on Tuesday accepted the Telangana government’s request to raise the cap on procurement of red gram, approving the purchase of 1.13 lakh metric tonne at Minimum Support Price (MSP) during the season.

State Agriculture Secretary C Partha Sarathi told Telangana Today that based on the second advance estimation, the Centre raised the cap from 53,600 metric tonne to 1.13 lakh metric tonne. Initially, the Central government gave permission to procure 53,6000 metric tonne of red gram under MSP of Rs 5,450. But since there has been a bumper harvest of red gram sown during Kharif 2017, the Agriculture Department requested the Union Agriculture Ministry to raise the cap to 1.5 lakh tonne under MSP.

The department already crossed the Central limit and farmers were still bringing their produce to the State government procurement centres. Given the serious nature of the issue, the Agriculture Secretary met Union Agriculture Secretary Dr Patnaik and discussed the issue. “Based on the State government’s request today, the Centre permitted to increase the cap and almost doubled the procurement limit, which augurs well for the farmers,” Partha Sarathi said, adding that the official order in this regard will come in two days.

He advised farmers not to sell their produce to middlemen and instead approach the procurement centres. The Agriculture Secretary said if Telangana crosses the 1.13 lakh-metric-tonne limit, the Centre may consider a further relaxation in the procurement cap. He thanked the Central government for considering the State’s plea.