Telangana’s Pranav Under-15 title at Gulbarga

Hyderabad: Telangana State’s and top seed G Pranav Rao defeated second seed S Sankar Muthuswamy of Tamil Nadu 21-17, 21-12 in the final to clinch the boys’ under-15 title of the All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Gulbarga.

Ankita Gogoi and Gagan won the girls and boys singles titles in the under 13 category.

Haryana lad Gagan stunned the top seed Sanskar Saraswat 15-21, 21-12, 21-19. The 12-year-old Ankita from Assam also caused an upset by upstaging second Mansa Rawat in straight games 21-18, 21-19.

Results (all finals): Boys singles (under-13): 3-Gagan (Har) bt 1-Sanskar Saraswat (Raj) 15-21, 21-12, 21-19

Girls singles (under-13): 11-Ankita Gogoi (Asm) bt 2-Mansa Rawat (Utr) 21-18, 21-19

Boys singles (under-15): 1-Pranav Rao Gandham (TS) bt 2-S Sankar Muthuswamy (TN) 21-17, 21-12

Girls singles (under 15): 4-Tara Shah (Mah) bt 6-Anupama Upadhyaya (Utr) 21-17, 21-18.