Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Shrivalli Rashmikaa entered the main draw of the Fonesta Women National Tennis Championship being held at RK Khanna Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday. Rashmikaa outplayed Delhi’s Kiran Kalkal 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets in the final qualifying match. Earlier, she downed bt Adrija Biswas 9-0 and Iswari Matere 9-2 in the first two qualifier matches.