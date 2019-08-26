Telangana’s Redressal Centre helps consumers get fair deal

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Ever received any damaged product after an online purchase, issues in medical claims or flaws in any services or failed to get compensation even after several requests to a service provider?

The Telangana State Consumer Information and Redressal Centre, a wing of the Civil Supplies Department, is the right platform to resolve your consumer related services. This centre has been coming to the rescue of shoppers and has been resolving hundreds of complaints every year.

Since its inception in 2015, the Centre has received more than 50,000 calls through its helpline (1800-42500333) out of which 3,672 complaints were registered and 3,612 complaints were redressed. This year, 240 complaints have been redressed against 300 registered complaints while 60 are pending.

Recently, a pregnant woman went for a check-up at a city-based diagnostic centre which allegedly misled her and asked her to go for an abortion. However, when she approached a gynaecologist in a reputed hospital, it was revealed that there was no need of the abortion. She approached the consumer Centre, where her complaint was registered and a fine of Rs.50,000 was imposed on the diagnostic centre.

In another case, a woman bought a dress worth Rs.20,583 from a popular store. However, the dress got damaged with one wash. When this lady asked the shopping centre, they refused to replace the dress. She brought this issue to notice of the consumer centre which ordered the outlet to replace the damaged dress.

According to Civil Supplies officials, under the Consumer Protection Act, anyone can approach the redressal centre regarding consumer related cases via the helpline or meet the officials in the Centre located in Erramanzil.

Arzun Mallyk, Assistant Commissioner for Consumer Affairs, Civil Supplies, said they would resolve consumer disputes through an amicable settlement between the consumer and the owner.

“It takes a maximum of two months for resolving a case and if it is a major one, we will forward it to the consumer forum,” he said.

The figures reveal that apart from calls, over 1,200 complaints were received directly at the redressal centre over the last five years. Of these, 1,067 were disposed while 172 were pending. Most of the cases were related to online shopping, automobile, telecom services, business organisations, mobile services and medical claims.

