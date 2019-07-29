Telangana’s Sahajasri grabs women International Master norm

By | Published: 7:52 pm 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Cholleti Sahajasri secured her final Women International Master norm and the first Women Grand Master norm at Czech Republic Open Chess Tournament at Pardubice. The 23-year-old Sahajasri from Karimnagar achieved the rare distinction of being the first Women International Master from the State.

Sahajasri began her chess career with coach A Kumar of Karimnagar at the age of seven. She later shifted to Hyderabad and worked with coaches LV Shivakumar, Ramaraju and Israel chess coach Victor. She bagged the under-10 world chess championship in 2006 and had secured the Commonwealth and Asian titles for the same year. In 2018, she was crowned the national amateur chess champion.

Sahajasri embarked on a Europe tour which started on June 10 with the Teplice Open Chess Tournament in Czech Republic. She also participated in the Lithuania Chess Championship and Najdurf Memorial Chess Championship at Warsaw, Poland.

“The association is very happy with Sahajasri’s performance. We hope to see her becoming the first TS Women Grand Master,” said K Siva Prasad, secretary, Telangana State Chess Association.