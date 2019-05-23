Telangana’s Sanjana enters semifinals

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Mumbai: Telangana’s Sanjana Sirimalla entered the under-16 girl’s singles semifinals of yhr 13th Ramesh Desai Memorial CCI Under-16 Tennis Nationals here on Thursday. The top-seeded tennis player beat Gujarat’s Divya Bhardwaj in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. Also through were unseeded Naisha Srivastav of Karnataka, along with Haryana’s Renne Singla and Pari Singh, seeded seven and eight respectively.

Meanwhile in boy’s singles, second-seeded Chirag Duhan outplayed local boy Anargha Ganguly in straight sets in a one-sided boys’ quarterfinal match at the Cricket Club of India. He won or 6-2 6-1Joining him in the last four stage were number 4 seed Dhru Tangri of Punjab, fifth-seeded Krishna Hooda of Chandigarh and ninth-seeded Karan Singh of Haryana.

Results (All quarterfinals): Boys: 2- Chirag Duhan (Har) bt Anargha Ganguly (Mah) 6-2, 6-1; 4- Dhru Tangri (PB) bt Saheb Sodhi (Mah) 6-3, 6-1; 5-Krishna Hooda (Chd) bt Ajay Singh (Ch) 6-2, 6-0; 9-Karan Singh (Har) bt Ayushman Arjeria (MP) 6-0, 6-1.

Girls: 1-Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) bt Diya Bhardwaj (Guj) 6-4, 7-5; 7-Renne Singla (Har) bt Vidhi Jani (Guj) 6-0, 6-2; 8-Pari Singh (Har) bt Reshma Maruri (Kar) 6-1, 6-2; Naisha Srivastav (Kar) bt Bhumika Tripathi(Mah) 6-3, 6-1.

