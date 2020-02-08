Telangana’s schemes started new trend in country: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday said welfare schemes taken up by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have opened up new trend in the governance in the country. He attended the swearing in ceremony of municipal chairperson of Suryapet P Annapurnamma in the municipal office.

Later, speaking at a meeting held in Gandhi Park to felicitate new chairperson, Jagadish Reddy said that the welfare schemes of the State have attracted the attention of entire country as Telangana stood in top in welfare of the people in India in the short span of time.

It has become possible due to sincere efforts of the Chief Minister on welfare and development. Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, 24 hours free electricity supply to farmers, Kalyana Lakshmi and KCR Kits have brought significant change in lives of the people in the State.

The people of the country were mounting pressure on the Centre and on their State governments. Hence, some political parties were targeting the Chief Minister unable to respond to the demand of the people, he maintained.

Reminding that Suryapet has witnessed rapid development in the last six years, he assured that the TRS was committed to fulfill all promises made to the people of the town during municipal elections. TRS members took out a rally from the partyoffice on Kudakuda road to Municipality office on the occasion of swearing in ceremony of the chairperson.

