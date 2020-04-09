Telangana’s SHG women unmask skills

By | Sowmya Sangam/Santhosh Padala | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad/Adilabad: The Self Helps Groups (SHGs) across the State are doing their bit in the fight against Covid-19 by stitching a bunch of masks every day and supply them to the respective municipal corporations.

This is to overcome the shortage of face masks and increase their supply to sanitation workers and other frontline workers free of cost. The TS Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has been assigned the task of supervising the initiative.

“Women members of SGHs have started stitching cloth masks a month ago. In every district, there are about 10 groups. We are even receiving orders for the masks from different NGOs and companies,” says G Padma, State Mission Coordinator at TSMEPMA.

In Hyderabad, women of SHGs are working round the clock to reach the target. “We’ve provided raw material to the women and they are asked to work from home. Their target is stitching more than 4,000 masks, which are easy to wear and reusable,” said Prashanthi Vangeepuram, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC.

In Adilabad too, over 200 members of SHGs, attached to the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), are busy stitching masks. “Around 250 members of SHGs operating in the rural areas have so far made 22,000 masks. They will soon make another 5,000 masks to be used by medical, municipal and other departments staff, as per the instructions of District Collector A Sridevasena. Each mask is priced at Rs 20,” District Rural Development Officer Rajeshwar Rathod told ‘Telangana Today.’

The members who are familiar with tailoring and have experience in this field were tasked with producing the masks in view of the growing demand for it.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, people were seen making a beeline for masks while many are still wearing handkerchiefs. Besides, there is also a huge demand for masks among the employees of various government departments who are discharging their duties during the lockdown.

Against this background, the Collector convened a meeting with authorities of DRDA on Saturday and instructed them to engage the women members of the groups in making the affordable masks. She suggested them to sell the same at reasonable prices.

