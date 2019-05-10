Telangana’s Sikh community to organise mass marriages on May 12

By | Published: 3:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet in association with all Gurudwaras of Telangana is organising mass marriages ‘Samuhik Vivaha Samagam’ on May 12. This is the 13th year in a row that mass marriages for the economically backward among Sikh community are being organised, according to a press release.

The venue for the mass marriages is Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Sports Ground, Ameerpet, and the brides and bridegrooms hail from various districts of Telangana and also from other States including Maharashtra, the release said.

Prior to the marriage, a colourful barat of 21 bridegrooms will be taken out on horses along with a band party from Ameerpet Gurudwara and culminate at the venue.

The Prabhandak Committee president, S Bhagender Singh and general secretary, S Surender Singh said the service was being provided as many Sikh families cannot afford to perform lavish marriages that require heavy expenditure running into lakhs.

