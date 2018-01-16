Telangana’s Snehit scales a new high in table tennis

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s S Fidel R Snehit has scaled a new high in table tennis when he was ranked as World No 24 in the under-18 boys’ category. The city paddler, who was ranked 64, broke into top 25 after his commendable show in the World Junior Championships in Italy in the latest rankings announced by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Snehit, who is the first Hyderabad player to win an international title (Jordan Open), thus became the first boy from city to achieve this distinction. Ranked 88th in the world in June, 2017 jumped to 64 in November last year.

“It is indeed big news for me. I never imagined that I will be top 25 in World ranking when I launched this calendar year’s campaign in June last year,” Snehit, a 12th standard student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Public School (BVBPS), said.

Product of the city-based Global Table Tennis Academy (GTTA), being run in a small community hall in Naveen Nagar in Khairatabad, Snehit thanked his coach S Raman (Chennai and his mentor in Hyderabad Somnath Ghosh.

Snehit, who laments of any government support, is presently ranked second in the country and has scored 3240 points to become World No. 24.

“There is every possibility of improving the world ranking of Snehit next year. He certainly needs government support for training and exposure trips,” the GTTA secretary B.Shiva Shankar, said.

Snehit is currently preparing for Junior and Youth National and Inter-State Championships to be held in Durgapur (West Bengal) from January 18-23.