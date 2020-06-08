Telangana’s special sanitation drive yields good results

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: The eight-day special sanitation drive undertaken by the Telangana government has achieved 90 per cent cleanliness in rural parts of the State through Palle Pragathi.

With Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao taking initiative and touring villages during the drive encouraging the local leadership to go the extra mile, the programme has yielded expected results.

The sanitation programme that began on June 1 ended on Monday during which the Minister held village-wise meetings, padayatras, cleanliness drives, anti-malarial drive among others.

Palle Pragathi special sanitation drive was conducted in 12,766 villages in the State while maintaining social distance and taking all measures to stop the spread of Covid 19.

According to government data, 1,75,485 people participated in these programmes. Local problems were identified during padayatras undertaken in 12,752 village panchayats and 81.26 drainages have been cleaned during the drive.

Meanwhile, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao wanted the people to compare development done during the present Telangana government and previous governments. He participated in Palle Pragathi programmes in Madhapur of Korutla mandal and Narsingapur of Jagitial rural mandal on Monday.

Dayakar Rao said earlier, farmers used to stage dharnas demanding supply of power, fertilizers and seeds. However, the situation had changed under the Telangana government. In order to cater to the irrigation needs of the agriculture sector, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had completed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project within three years.

