Telangana’s Tukaram aims to set Guinness Record

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:35 pm 5:37 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana mountaineer Amgoth Tukaram is on a mission. The 21-year-old, hailing from Thakkellapalle thanda in Ranga Reddy district is working hard to achieve the Guinness World Record by becoming the youngest mountaineer to conquer all the seven highest summits in the world.

After a successful summit to Mount Everest, Tukaram’s new mission is to climb Mount Aconcagua, the highest mountain outside of Asia with a summit elevation of 6,960.8 metres.

“It is my biggest dream to complete all the seven summits. I will be travelling to Argentina next week (January 7). I intend to hoist the National Flag and sing the National Anthem at the highest point there on January 26, India’s Republic Day,” a confident Tukaram said.

“My summit is expected to cost me Rs 6.20 lakh and thanks to Vikasa Tarangini, a service wing of VTS, I don’t have to worry about my expenses. I remember the message by President Ram Nath Kovind after the Everest summit.

He congratulated me and it made me felt that the nation is watching my journey. I need to give my best shot to make the nation proud,” he added.

Tukaram, coming from an agricultural background had conquered Mount Everest earlier in May 2019, overcoming the threats of an avalanche. He had also scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in the European continent. Situated in Russia, Mount Elbrus summit is 18,510 feet (5,642 meters) above sea level.

His journey to scale the highest peaks across all the seven continents started with his maiden summit to Mount Kilimanjaro on July 22, 2018. Each of Tukaram’s missions carries a message and he is planning to dedicate his latest expedition for the cause of women safety.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter