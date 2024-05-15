Telangana’s Uday Nagaraju to contest as Labour’s Parliamentary candidate

Uday has a long history of public service experience gained from running non-profit organisations to researching inclusive development and contributing to Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 May 2024, 09:19 PM

Uday Nagaraju

Hyderabad: Born in a common middle class family of Nagaraju Hanumantha Rao and Nirmala Devi, in Shanigaram of Koheda Mandal, Uday Nagaraju has been selected to contest for UK Parliament as Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for North Bedfordshire.

Uday has a long history of public service experience gained from running non-profit organisations to researching inclusive development and contributing to Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy.

Uday has worked to make AI technology inclusive and to harness the benefits for the UK. He has worked to establish networks and groups looking at this new and increasing tech for the benefit of ordinary people.

He has a successful career in technology consulting, policy leadership, grassroots community and political engagement and dedication to inclusive global development. Uday is equipped to work with the future Labour government for North Bedfordshire constituents.