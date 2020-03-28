Telangana’s ULBs to focus on food, sanitation during COVID-19 lockdown

By | Published: 8:44 pm 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: With the State under lockdown, the municipal commissioners have been directed to take up sanitation maintenance in urban areas across the State without fail. Simultaneously, they were also asked to create awareness among people on social distancing in all urban local bodies (ULBs).

Meanwhile, the State government released Rs 181.5 crore to a total 36 ULBs towards Land Regularisation Scheme including HMDA and surround areas. The funds will used in making arrangements against COVID-19 including cleansing of roads.

In a teleconference with the municipal commissioners, Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar along with Commissioner of Municipal Administrtion N Satyanarayana here on Saturday. They asked the municipal commissioners to track down those who came from abroad in the recent past and keep them under surviellance.

The municipal commissioners were directed to focus on adequate supply of vegetables, groceries and fruits in their respective localities in coordination with the local police. They were cautioned to ensure that people observe social distancing at all shops, commercial establishments and petrol pumps among others. “The poor, daily-wage labourers and underprivileged, must get free food through Annapoorna Canteens without fail. Arrangements must be made to ensure social distancing at these canteens,” Arvind Kumar said.

