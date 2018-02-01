Telangana’s Veda Dundigalla wins skating gold

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: Veda Dundigalla of Telangana State won a gold and a bronze medal in the girls 8 to 12 age category of the 55th National Sub-Junior, Junior, Senior Artistic Skating Championship held at Shenoy Nagar Skating Park, Chennai.

In the boys 8 to 12 age category, Gokul Sivakumar (TS) won the bronze medal while Khyathi Anupozu (TS) took the bronze medal in the girls 12 to 16 age category.

In the pairs 8 to 12 age category, Venkata Shreyas Gannamani/Vanshika Chowdary Konanki, Juhith Chalamcharla/Kanthi Sree Anupozu and Vaibhav Bhamidipati/Vanshika Chowdary Konanki won the bronze medals for the State.

In the 12 to 16 age category, Eluri Krishna Sai Rahul/Khyathi Anupozu took the bronze medal.

Results: Boys: 8-12: Gokul Sivakumar (Bronze);

Girls: 8-12: Veda Dundigalla (Gold, Bronze); 12-16: Khyathi Anupozu (Bronze)

Pair: 8-12: Venkata Shreyas Gannamani/Vanshika Chowdary Konanki (Bronze), Juhith Chalamcharla/Kanthi Sree Anupozu (Bronze), Vaibhav Bhamidipati/Vanshika Chowdary Konanki (Bronze); 12-16: Eluri Krishna Sai Rahul/Khyathi Anupozu (Bronze)