Telangana’s wait for monsoon gets longer

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s wait for monsoon just got longer with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that rain-bearing winds were likely to enter the State only around June 20.

Meanwhile, respite from the heat wave was unlikely with the IMD also saying the stifling conditions would continue across most of the State on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, Khammam recorded the highest temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, while Mahabubnagar registered the lowest maximum of 38 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

According to its initial forecast, the southwest monsoon was to set enter Telangana around June 5 with rains covering the entire State by June 10. Though it was later forecast that the rains may begin by June 13, the IMD said the formation of severe cyclonic storm Vayu over the Arabian Sea in the west delayed the monsoon’s progress over peninsular India.

But now, with conditions over north Bay of Bengal indicating formation of a low pressure area in the next four to five days, the monsoon is expected to make some progress further inland. On Sunday, the IMD said the monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of northeast Bay of Bengal, most parts of Northeast India, Mangaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka, and Salem and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

Southern Andhra Pradesh districts were likely to experience this year’s first monsoon rains in the next two days, it said.

