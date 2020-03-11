Telangana’s welfare schemes put more money in hands

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Household incomes in the State have also gone up substantially because of the implementation of various welfare schemes that contributed significantly to the increase in the per capita income of Telangana.

“Besides Agriculture and allied sectors such as sheep-rearing and fisheries giving an impetus, household incomes went up because of welfare schemes such as Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu and subsidies to community-based professions, Advisor to government (Finance) G R Reddy told Telangana Today.

The State’s per-capita income is growing faster than that of the country. Between 2018-19 and 2019-20, Telangana grew at 11.6% at current prices, whereas the national per-capita income grew only at 6.3%. In fact the combined State of Andhra Pradesh in 2012-13 was trailing behind the national growth rate of PCI with 10.8 percent while the national PCI was growing at 11.9 percent. The data presented in the Socio Economic Outlook 2020 shows that the trend changed in 2014-15 after the State is formed. Telangana for the first time enjoyed a higher growth rate of PCI at 10.6 per cent surpassing the national rate of 9.5.

The State never looked back since then. Even as the nation was feeling the pinch of economic slowdown, Telangana maintained highest PCI growth rate, meaning that the State Gross Domestic Product has been increasing and the overall standard of living has not only being maintained but has in fact, been improving with each passing year.

District Per Capita income

Another true indicator of increasing incomes is by looking at the district per capita income. While per capita income in Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts , the home of top most IT firms and industries top the list, only Narayanpet, Jagtial, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Warangal Rural , Mancherial, Jangaon,Nizamabad and Jogulamba districts are below the national average PCI. Meaning that one of the poorest of the Telangana districts are also at par with the national average. Experts say that the parity between the districts is because, many of them are newly created and require more time to catch up with the erstwhile districts.

GDDP

The per capita income of each district is arrived by dividing the Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) with that of that district’s population. District Domestic Product can be defined as the sum of the economic value of all final goods and services produced within the geographical boundaries of the district, counted without duplication during a specified period of time, usually a year. These estimates facilitate in understanding the regional imbalances and there by taking corrective action through the process of decentralized planning.

Rangareddy (Rs 1,73,143 Cr) and Hyderabad (Rs 1,67,231 Cr) have the highest GDDP estimates, and Mulugu (Rs 5,934 Cr) has the lowest among the districts in the state. Per-capita income is the highest in Rangareddy (Rs 5,78,978) and Hyderabad (Rs 3,57,287) and lowest in Narayanpet (Rs 98,220) district.

