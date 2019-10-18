Telangana’s Yashwanth lifts silver in weight lifting championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: State’s lifter AV Yashwanth from Telangana State Sport School clinched silver medal in the 15th Youth (sub-junir) 56th Men and 32nd Women national weight lifting championship at Bodhgaya in Bihar on Friday.

The youngster, participating in the youth and junior 67kg category, lifted 106 kgs in snatch and 133 kgs in clean and jerk to take the second place with an overall lift of 239kgs.

