Telangana: Three drown as car plunges into tank in Yadadri Bhongir

By | Published: 2:52 pm 2:57 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Three persons including a man and his son died when a car plunged onto irrigation tank at vellanki of Ramannapet mandal in the district. The victims were identified as Dharne Madhu, his son Manikanta and car driver Nannuri Sridhar Reddy, who were natives of Sarnenigudem village in the district. Madhu was husband of Sarnenigudem grama panchayat Sarpanch Rani.

The victims went out from their house at Sarnanenigudem in car on the late evening of Friday. Rani has lodged complaint with Ramannapet police when they had not returned to the house until late night of Friday. On Saturday, the police checked the CCTV footage from the area and found that the car had gone towards Vellanki tank. With the help of local people, the police began searching the tank and found the car at 11 am on Saturday. They had also fished out bodies from the tank after one hour search.

The police suspect that car could have plunged into the tank. The bodies have been shifted to Area hospital of Ramannapet by the police for post-mortem. Nakrekal MLA Chirumathi Lingaiah has reached Ramannapet area hospital and consoled the members of bereaved families.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .