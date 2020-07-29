Telecom industry loses 82 lakh subscribers in April: Report

By | Published: 6:50 pm 7:01 pm

Mumbai: Telecom industry has lost 82 lakh subscribers during the complete lockdown in April, and COVID-19 pandemic will continue to keep customer additions under pressure, according to a report.

The decline in subscriber base during April was preceded by a loss of 28 lakh connections in March, which saw the lockdown being imposed towards the end, India Ratings and Research said in note. The biggest losers were Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, it said, adding sector leader Reliance Jio witnessed a growth in its base.

“The industry-wide subscriber base declined month-on-month by 2.8 million and 8.2 million in March and April 2020, respectively. The decline was attributable to a reduction in the subscriber base of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and Bharti Airtel Limited, which has more than offset the growth in the subscriber base of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

“The addition in the subscriber base would remain under pressure in the coming months due to COVID-19,” it said.

The agency’s report said broadband subscriber base declined by 11.1 million subscribers in April, the first month of decline in the last two years. It attributed the dip in broadband subscribers also to the lockdown and added that their share of the overall base has declined marginally to 57 per cent in April from the level of 58 per cent in March.

From a revenue perspective, the agency said tariff carried out in December 2019 resulted in an 11 per cent growth in industry-wide revenue to Rs 402 billion in the March quarter as compared to the preceding three month period.

The momentum in revenue growth needs to be monitored, as besides tariffs, it is susceptible to movements in subscriber base – which declined in March and April 2020, the report said.