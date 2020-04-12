Tele-medicine control room setup in Mahabubnagar District Collectorate

By | Published: 7:02 pm

Mahabubnagar: Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud on Sunday said the district administration launched a tele-medicine service for people across the district so that they could consult a doctor via telephone call and also get medicines delivered at their door-steps.

The Minister inaugurated the tele-medicine control room at the District Collectorate, which would operate in two shifts (8 am till 2 pm and 2 pm till 11 pm) every day, with 2 ambulances and 2 operators, 2 ANMs and 2 pharmacists available at the control room at all times.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister has said that in view of lockdown this services was introduced, which would continue even after the end of lockdown for the benefit of the people of the district. He has asked the people who may be feeling well to contact the control room number 08542-226670 and let the operators know about their health issue. Immediately, a specialized doctor from the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) or a private doctor would contact the patient and examine the latter on phone itself and would prescribe the medicines. After the doctor’s consultation, if the patient calls the control room again and orders for medicines, the pharmacists would go to the nearest pharmacy and purchase the medicines and will take steps to deliver them at the patient’s residence.

Srinivas Goud said that 26 doctors from 24 PHCs, 43 private doctors and 210 ANMs were roped-in to offer tele-medicine service to patients across the district.

He also said that all cases coming in through tele-medicine would be treated at private hospitals and nursing homes and has also instructed officials to make ready a separate ward for treating patients coming through tele-medicine. He has asked for specialized doctors to be deputed at the government hospital for that purpose and said that private hospitals needed to take good care of the patients til they were discharged, as long as the lockdown continued.

He has appreciated the district-unit of the Indian Medical Association for collaborating with the district administration to offer tele-medicine services to the people of Mahabubnagar.

During his day’s tour of the town, he has also distributed rice and essential commodities to the poor at Gayathri Function Hall, Sudarshan Function Hall, Municipal Office, Christu Jyothi School at Christianpally and has also inaugurated drone camera to monitor lockdown at BK Reddy Colony, which is a hotspot for Covid-19.

District Collector S Venkata Rao and District SP Rema Rajeshwari were present on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .