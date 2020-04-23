Telecom industry in talks for opening up recharge outlets

By | Published: 9:06 pm

New Delhi: The telecom industry is in discussions with district and local authorities across states for opening up prepaid recharge centres following the recent orders by the Home Ministry, and hopes that these outlets will start opening in a day or so.

The Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) has also written to various states, urging them to issue “requisite instructions in the state/UT to enable ‘mobile recharging retailers’ to open their outlets for offering telecom services to the public”, and also issue passes for movement of select staff who manage these outlets.

“Further, to serve these outlets, passes should be issued to select employees/staff and distributors of the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs),” COAI said in similarly worded letters addressed to chief secretaries of states.

COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said that telcos are engaging with local authorities to identify and finalise the list of locations where outlets can be re-opened.

“We are working with local administration and operators to identify locations, because individual geographies have different hotspots and green areas. So it cannot be one-size-fits-all approach.

“State by state, depending on severity of the issue and how much they are ready to open up, our operators are working with them to identify the appropriate locations which can be started. Then of course, this has to get communicated to customers as well,” Mathews said.