Telemedicine facility in Warangal receives good response

Warangal Urban: The telemedicine facility introduced following directions from District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu is receiving good response from patients. While a total 37 patients called the telemedicine centre on Sunday, a total of 218 patients have utilised the service since its introduction.

The Collector took the decision to set up the telemedicine centre since majority of private hospitals have remain closed following the lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Specialist doctors including Dr K Lalitha Devi, Gynecologist, Dr TS Mallikharjun, Chest Physician, Dr Sunil Dutt, Chest Physician, Dr Ravinder, General Physician, Dr M Sudhakar, General Physicialn, Dr P Sridhar, Chest Physician, Dr Sravan Kumar, General Physician, Dr Soma Sridhar, ENT, Dr Ravinder, Pediatrician and Dr Srinivas Varma, Chest Physician have offered the service at the centre. Patients from not only Warangal Urban district, but also from nine other districts have called at the helpline numbers.

DMHO Dr K Lalitha Devi said that the specialist doctors, who are not available at the centre, are attending the calls through the call transfer system. “Patients call at the helpline numbers 7993969104, 7995118405, and WhatsApp number 9392469344 to get the suggestions from the expert doctors,” she said and added that the patients can also send the earlier prescriptions through the WhatsApp number.

“Those who do not have the old prescription can also call and tell the problem/symptoms to get the advice,” she said. The centre works from 10 am to 4 pm every day. The members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) are also offering the service to the patients who call at this centre. Even those who are addicted to liquor consumption can also call at this centre and get the counselling or medical advice.

