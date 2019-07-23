Teletubbies gets new sun baby

By | Published: 4:29 pm

This next piece of information will make you feel really old. Remember the ’90s cartoon Teletubbies featuring four, colourful, gibberish-speaking creatures? Well, the British pre-school TV programme has become a talking point again, thanks to a new addition to the family. The series which followed the adventures of characters named Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in the fantastical Teletubbyland now have another Sun Baby. For the uninitiated, it was basically the face of a baby imposed on the sun, who laughed from above at the antics of the Teletubbies.

A picture of the original sun baby named Jess Smith holding a baby was trending on social media, which made people think that it was her own child. Naturally, seeing the sun baby all grown up and the supposed ‘mother of a child’ made them feel very old, we are talking 800 years old. One user, that UncoolKid wrote,”The teletubbies sun baby has a baby,” another felt that she still looked like the sun. Others believed that her baby would take over her place in the sun. As viewers conjectured, the team behind Teletubbies clarified saying that, the image was of the “original Sun Baby, Jess Smith, with our new Sun Baby, Berry.”