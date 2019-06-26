Television artiste goes missing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:44 pm

Hyderabad: A female television artist was reported missing from her hostel room in SR Nagar since last week. The incident came to light on Wednesday, after her family approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The woman, identified as Lalitha, a native of Dharmavaram in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh migrated to Hyderabad last year and was staying in Raja Rajeshwari Women’s hostel at Ameerpet here.

Police sources said she was acting in brief roles in some Telugu daily soaps for the last one year. This was however being verified. Lalitha’s mobile phone has been reportedly switched off for the last one week and her parents were trying to get in touch with her but in vain.

Based on a complaint lodged by her family on Wednesday afternoon, the SR Nagar has booked a missing case and are investigating.

