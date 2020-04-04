Telly stars spending quality time with family

By | Published: 7:52 pm 8:01 pm

Daily soaps on various television channels are considered a major source of entertainment for homemakers and retired employees, who don’t usually like to miss even a single episode of the serial they are hooked to.

However, the nationwide 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic affected the entertainment industry as well and with cancellation of daily shootings, the small screen industry is also completely shut.

Director KV Reddy of Subhadra Parinayam fame, says, “It was difficult for us to spend some quality time with family due to our busy shoot schedules. Though this is a bad situation, it is, nevertheless, helping us to spend some time with loved ones. All the people who work for serials work in long shifts — say 9 am to 9 pm, and sometimes we may extend the shoot. We try to give the best to attract the viewers.”

On the work front, the director has just completed Subhadra Parinayam for Gemini TV and started working on Devatha in Maa TV which would restart shooting after the lockdown.

“Generally, we shoot episodes and store in the bank; it’s the same with Devatha serial which would be telecast next month. But, to be frank, I’m enjoying my holidays with my family.

When Federation team asked us to stop shooting, we followed the instructions and stopped it. I have travelled to my home town to spend time with my family,” adds Reddy.It isn’t the case with just one serial. Almost all the production houses have been shut down and they would be running the serials which are already done and yet to be telecast.

“If the situation continues, we may replay the serials or else telecast movies to keep the audience engaged,” shares Reddy.Actor Vaibhav Surya, who is working for Prem Nagar, says he is in self-quarantine. “I have been busy working on my projects but due to Covid-19, I took a break. Even before they announced this lockdown, I didn’t want to take a chance and disturb my family or friends.

Presently, I’m working for two serials both of which stopped shooting due to Covid-19. I would request everyone to self-quarantine themselves as India has a huge population. It’s not just the government; people should also take the initiative and fight against the virus,” concludes Vaibhav.

