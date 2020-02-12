Telnagna Chief Secretary invited to share insights at FICCI dialogue

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Chairman, FICCI Telangana State Council, T Muralidharan, on Tuesday called on Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar and invited him as the Thought Leader to share insights at the next edition of FICCI Dialogue for Actionable Insights.

FICCI Dialogue For Actionable Insights, is an initiative of FICCI to bring national leaders, CEOs, capitans of industry, government and academia on a single platform to deliberate on topics of national interest. It serves as a forum to gain insights to enhance business excellence and achieve sustainable growth, a press release said.

